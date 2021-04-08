Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Mplx reported sales of $992.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $8.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

