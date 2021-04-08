Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.69. Shutterstock posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,228,020. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $22,425,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.16. 288,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,712. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

