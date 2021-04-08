Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post $18.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Sientra posted sales of $16.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $81.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $81.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $100.50 million, with estimates ranging from $97.40 million to $103.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Sientra stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $403.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sientra by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,436 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Sientra by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 282,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 203,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

