Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Apr 8th, 2021


Brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $0.76. Tractor Supply reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.08.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,363. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $85.22 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

