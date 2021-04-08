Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of TNP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $182.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

