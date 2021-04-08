Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.53.

WEX traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.08. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX has a twelve month low of $100.53 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $5,304,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,773 shares of company stock valued at $35,766,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.