Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.55) and the highest is ($0.92). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.17) to ($5.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $24,691,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 144,593 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,592.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

