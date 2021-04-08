Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Bottomline Technologies (de) also posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 208,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -251.93, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $55.63.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $76,748.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $31,654.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,846 shares of company stock worth $953,246. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

