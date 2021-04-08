Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of HBI opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,304 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

