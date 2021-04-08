Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce sales of $729.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $728.00 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $723.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $110.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

