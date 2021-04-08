Zacks: Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce $8.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.64 billion to $34.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $37.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.87.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,299,000 after purchasing an additional 120,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

