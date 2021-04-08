Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $7.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.94 billion and the highest is $7.12 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.80 billion to $28.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.77 billion to $29.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 734,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

