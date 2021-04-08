Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Quantum reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QMCO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Quantum stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 104,655 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 144.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

