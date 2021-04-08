Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.66). Seagen posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Seagen stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.47. 558,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,821. Seagen has a 12-month low of $117.91 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.09.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,522. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at $2,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 25.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $4,041,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

