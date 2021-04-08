Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post sales of $57.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.72 million to $60.98 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $108.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $337.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $380.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $489.07 million, with estimates ranging from $421.16 million to $548.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 40.8% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 69,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,208,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INN opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.