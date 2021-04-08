Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

TGP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. 132,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,283. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

