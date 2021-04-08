Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report earnings per share of $2.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.67. The Travelers Companies posted earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $13.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.67. 3,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,821. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

