Zano Price Tops $1.45 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $15.39 million and $86,599.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,900.37 or 0.99980735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00035530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.98 or 0.00455064 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00324232 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.36 or 0.00814177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00099995 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,616,468 coins and its circulating supply is 10,586,968 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

