Zano (ZANO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $96,921.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. Zano has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and approximately $96,921.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002582 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,617,342 coins and its circulating supply is 10,587,842 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

