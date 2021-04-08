ZB Token Market Cap Tops $228.18 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $228.18 million and $12.56 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00637055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030328 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

