Zcoin (XZC) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,811.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,073.87 or 0.03587295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.48 or 0.00390026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.27 or 0.01102333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $269.67 or 0.00466468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.00 or 0.00422069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00033336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.86 or 0.00314570 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

