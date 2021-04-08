ZCore Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,702.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, ZCore has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $656,665.45 and $2,702.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,339,216 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

