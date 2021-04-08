ZCore (ZCR) Market Cap Reaches $656,665.45

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $656,665.45 and approximately $2,702.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,339,216 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

