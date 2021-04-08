Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $29,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $485.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $481.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $192.23 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.