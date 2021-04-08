Zeepin (ZPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $149,988.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $149,988.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 57.3% higher against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00265608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.00801329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,202.43 or 1.00068318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00712099 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

