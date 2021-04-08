Zel One Day Trading Volume Tops $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.99 or 0.00315986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00178075 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00125965 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007945 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 260.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

