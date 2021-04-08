Zen Protocol (ZP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $7.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $873.56 or 0.01505012 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00098855 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

