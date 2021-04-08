Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells $352,654.15 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15.
Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $142.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average of $132.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
