Zero Utility Token Reaches One Day Volume of $32,916.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $32,916.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2,384.76 or 0.04132988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zero Utility Token Profile

ZUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

