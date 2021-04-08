Zero (ZER) Trading Up 31.3% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $417,415.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00311774 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00193509 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00124376 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 204% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001134 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,858,227 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

