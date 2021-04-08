Zetacoin (ZET) Market Cap Achieves $120,613.24

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $120,613.24 and approximately $5,842.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,832.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.64 or 0.01107757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.72 or 0.00424880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00058365 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 127.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,807,822 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

