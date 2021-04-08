Zeusshield Trading 55% Higher This Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $20,616.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 55% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00056528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.19 or 0.00637750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00084167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030274 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

