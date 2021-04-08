Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $182.35 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070796 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003883 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,438,482,094 coins and its circulating supply is 11,147,014,941 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.