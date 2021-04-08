Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1,379.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,681,000 after buying an additional 129,511 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,904,000 after buying an additional 94,127 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $137.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.21. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

