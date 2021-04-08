Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 151.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 172.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $141.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $212.40.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

