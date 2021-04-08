ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.34

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 32436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

