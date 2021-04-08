ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.18 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $35,929.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00281765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.90 or 0.00787843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,162.97 or 0.99854182 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.11 or 0.00700651 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

