ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Tops $0.0056

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $35,993.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00264580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.61 or 0.00774176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,856.13 or 1.00066154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.16 or 0.00702474 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00016773 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

