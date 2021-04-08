Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Zimmer Biomet worth $114,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

NYSE ZBH opened at $162.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.68 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

