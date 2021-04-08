ZKSwap (ZKS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54.96 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $662.69 million and $54.96 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00005754 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00071022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00265608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.00791766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,045.90 or 0.99507477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.00707848 BTC.

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

