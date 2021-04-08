ZrCoin Price Reaches $0.30 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $112.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.00264859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.29 or 0.00790000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,473.76 or 1.00141081 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.00704148 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.