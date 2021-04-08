Zuflo Coin Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $67,730.98 and approximately $27,783.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00637791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00084157 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.