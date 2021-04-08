ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.62 Million

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 516% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $3,565.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.05 or 0.00467103 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,308,191,596 coins and its circulating supply is 15,213,833,862 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

