Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $63,925.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,277,060. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

