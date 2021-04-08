Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.89. 5,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,450,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $114,251.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,749.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,101,000 after acquiring an additional 456,852 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zuora by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,643 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after buying an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,753,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zuora by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

