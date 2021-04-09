$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Tattooed Chef posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth $68,248,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.