$0.07 EPS Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. Paya reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,966. Paya has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.39 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.