$0.07 EPS Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Workiva posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

WK opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Workiva by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

