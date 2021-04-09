$0.14 EPS Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. The Wendy’s reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Wendy’s.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.