-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 311,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,763. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

